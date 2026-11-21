Mark Wolf served for 40 years as a US District Judge in Massachusetts. He founded and chaired Integrity Initiatives International, which leads the campaign for an International Anti-Corruption Court to hold kleptocrats accountable. In November 2025, he resigned from the bench so he could speak out publicly against Trump’s assault on the rule of law.
Americans hold power accountable through elections. Courts do too, but only if their orders are obeyed. The ability of courts to carry out their decisions depends on a shared belief that judges decide cases based on the law, and that the president must follow their orders whether they like them or not.
When Judge Mark Wolf resigned from the federal bench to speak out against the Trump administration, the media continued to refer to him as a “Reagan-appointed judge.” In the second installment of Off The Bench, he argues that this practice of identifying judges by the party or president who appointed them, makes it easier for pundits—and politicians like President Trump—to dismiss judicial decisions as simply partisan. As oversight battles move from Capitol Hill to the courthouse, that matters more than ever.
In Judge Wolf’s own words:
When the media identifies judges by the president and party that appointed the judge, it contributes to eroding public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of judicial decisions and diminishes the likelihood, I think, that the American people will insist that the president obey court orders. And if the president feels that he can disobey court orders without any kind of political accountability, There’s really no limit to what he can do.
In 1974, the United States Supreme Court ordered President Richard Nixon to turn over to the Watergate special prosecutor the tapes he had secretly been making in the Oval Office.
Those tapes had evidence of criminal conduct by the president and his close colleagues and other forms of misconduct. The president could have destroyed the tapes. He could have refused to obey. But at that time, he correctly understood that the American people would not tolerate the president disobeying a Supreme Court order, or indeed any court order.
Now, when judges rule against the president, he frequently says they’re just left-wing politicians in robes, and that sparks threats, including death threats against judges who make those decisions. Judges can only speak in their written opinions and in the comments they make during hearings in court. The president, in contrast, has the bully pulpit, or what I would call “the bully’s pulpit,” where he can reach the American people.