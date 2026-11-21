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Mark Wolf served for 40 years as a US District Judge in Massachusetts. He founded and chaired Integrity Initiatives International, which leads the campaign for an International Anti-Corruption Court to hold kleptocrats accountable. In November 2025, he resigned from the bench so he could speak out publicly against Trump’s assault on the rule of law.

Americans hold power accountable through elections. Courts do too, but only if their orders are obeyed. The ability of courts to carry out their decisions depends on a shared belief that judges decide cases based on the law, and that the president must follow their orders whether they like them or not.

When Judge Mark Wolf resigned from the federal bench to speak out against the Trump administration, the media continued to refer to him as a “Reagan-appointed judge.” In the second installment of Off The Bench, he argues that this practice of identifying judges by the party or president who appointed them, makes it easier for pundits—and politicians like President Trump—to dismiss judicial decisions as simply partisan. As oversight battles move from Capitol Hill to the courthouse, that matters more than ever.

In Judge Wolf’s own words: