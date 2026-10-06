We Came to America for Freedom. Now, We’re Worried.

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Political dissidents know dictatorship firsthand, and they’re telling us: “We’re worried about America.”

The United States has long been a refuge for people fleeing persecution abroad. These dissidents are often the proudest Americans, with a strong belief in our democracy and values shaped by real-life experience. Now, four weeks out from the midterm elections, dissidents want their neighbors to know that they’ve seen the full movie—and they recognize the preview.

If you share these dissidents’ dreams and their concerns, share this video—and vote like you’ve waited your entire life for the chance.

Dear America was produced by David Munro and V. Scott Balcerek of the Unscripted Company in partnership with the Renew Democracy Initiative and Protect Democracy, with participation from the World Liberty Congress.