Robert Jaffee
Sep 25Edited

“I had asked him whether we were going to make it, basically. Whether the constitutional “guardrails” in our country would hold. Whether our democracy would soldier on. “That’s in our hands,” he said. It’s up to us.”

Welcome Jay, and thank you for your thoughtful analysis. That said, I have a question. While “nothing is written,” my fear is people are being misinformed through disinformation campaigns running rampant on social media and the use of nefarious algorithms.

Therefore, my question is, given the consolidation of the entire media sector which will be controlled by four or five corporations and billionaires by year’s end, including the sale of TikTok, how are we to fight this with any chance of success?

Additionally, If people are being denied the proper knowledge in order to make informed decisions, what are our chances of prevailing, when all of these billionaires and corporations who control the flow of information have pledged fealty to Dear Leader, and are using their platforms to promote Trump, and denigrate his rivals?

Just asking for a friend?….:)

Martha Ture
Sep 25

My father, Norman Ture, was President Reagan's undersecretary of Treasury. His work was on tax reform and fiscal policy. He co-wrote the Reagan tax cuts. Twenty years earlier, he had written the President Kennedy tax cuts. There is zero intellectual honesty in either of these tax cut policies. There is no credibility to them. My father might have known that, but whenever I raised the questions, he behaved as most Republicans do - he shouted, berated, and belittled the querent. 10 years later, he apologized for the tax policy failures on his death bed. What is this vaunted conservatism of which you speak?

