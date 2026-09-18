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Benjy Compson's avatar
Benjy Compson
7d

FOR GODS SAKE THIS WISE GUY CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA NEEDS A NEW PRESIDENT

Where is Carbon Bigfoot Al Bore now when we the people really need him to stand up and scream “He has betrayed this country” and declare a President of the United States an enemy of the people…oh, wait, wait don’t tell me We the Living in Kakistocracy, I mean Idiocracy…and both sides of Congress are cowards and fools

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