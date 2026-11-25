Refer a friend

Going around the table and reciting what you’re thankful for is standard procedure at millions of Thanksgiving tables. It’s a custom I’ve gotten used to in the years since I moved to America.

The problem with this tradition is that people struggle to reconcile giving thanks with pain and hardship. A death in the family, an illness, the loss of a job, or some other challenge can make naming what you’re grateful for feel impossible.

A democracy in distress can also bring down the mood at the Thanksgiving table.

This year, I faced direct threats to my life. I learned that I was the likely target of an assassination plot by the Russian intelligence services. The fallout from this scheme continues to impact my family, my work, and my freedom of movement.

You might wonder how I’d respond to the Thanksgiving-table questionnaire under the circumstances. More on that in a moment.