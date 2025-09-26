Autocracy in America Ep. 13: The Fraught Role of the Military in a Weakening Democracy
Bill McRaven on why we need military leaders who speak truth to power
Is America the good guy, the white hat defending freedom and the rule of law? Can it again be the shining city on a hill I admired and envied from behind the Iron Curtain? No better man at no better time to conclude my Autocracy in America season than former head of US Special Operations Command and RDI Hero of Democracy awardee Admiral Bill McRaven.
What is role of the military in a democracy under fire from within? As Trump uses the military to bomb “drug boats” and Hegseth calls for an unusual meeting of generals, retired Admiral Bill McRaven’s insight into soldiers speaking truth to power.
