Since “emergency” powers are all the fashion, we had to call an emergency Autocracy in America podcast! Ambassador Mike McFaul had a ringside seat to the rise and and fall of Russian democracy under Putin and sees many lessons for Americans now fighting to save their own.

Trump’s actions since returning to power echo Putin’s demolition of Russian democracy. Free speech under fire, soldiers in the streets, rampant corruption... Ambassador Mike McFaul has seen it all.

A special new Autocracy in America recorded yesterday.

