Autocracy in America Ep. 12: A Warning for Those Ready to Capitulate to Trump
A former US ambassador to Russia says powerful Russians were too eager to go along with Vladimir Putin.
Since “emergency” powers are all the fashion, we had to call an emergency Autocracy in America podcast! Ambassador Mike McFaul had a ringside seat to the rise and and fall of Russian democracy under Putin and sees many lessons for Americans now fighting to save their own.
Trump’s actions since returning to power echo Putin’s demolition of Russian democracy. Free speech under fire, soldiers in the streets, rampant corruption... Ambassador Mike McFaul has seen it all.
A special new Autocracy in America recorded yesterday.
On the fence about becoming a paid subscriber? We have a special offer to make the decision easier for you: $49 for an annual subscription—a 30% discount—now through November 8, in celebration of The Next Move passing 50,000 subscribers. Paid subscribers get exclusive benefits like access to interactive Zoom calls with Garry Kasparov.