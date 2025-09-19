When I founded the Renew Democracy Initiative in early 2017, several prominent anti-Trump conservatives joined me. One was once-Wall Street Journal and now-New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, who now joins me again on Autocracy in America. How to unite in a country more divided than ever?

Everyone wants to win, no one wants to listen. Politics is a hyper-partisan team sport and party over country has been surpassed by power over principles. This week, Bret Stephens on nothing less than the changes needed to save American democracy:

Click here to tune in.

More from The Next Move: