Autocracy in America Ep. 10: America’s Greatest Threat to Democracy Comes From Within
A conversation with former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.
It's a good time to remember that we can speak rationally with people we have disagreed with in the strongest terms. Jake Sullivan, my new guest on the Autocracy in America, was President Joe natBiden's national security advisor and a frequent target of my ire. But the greater danger is now internal.
I don't back down from my harsh criticism of Biden's foreign policy, especially regarding Russia and Ukraine. It's even worse in hindsight since Trump is openly pro-Kremlin. But Sullivan has the courage to speak with me and we agree on the rising threat within.
While the Trump Regime is obsessed with phantom foreign threats, the ghosts of the Confederacy still haunt America's corridors of power.