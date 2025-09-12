The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kumara Republic's avatar
Kumara Republic
Sep 15

While the Trump Regime is obsessed with phantom foreign threats, the ghosts of the Confederacy still haunt America's corridors of power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture