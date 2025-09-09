Instead of sending me hate mail under a pseudonym, why don’t we have a real conversation? Join me for The Next Move’s first Zoom call, exclusively for paid subscribers: today (Tuesday, September 9) at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Click here to register.

Some of you may recall a particularly nasty piece of fan mail I received a few months back from one “Diego Sanchez,” which is definitely a real person’s name and not the nom de guerre of some anonymous troll.

Well, “Diego” evidently has a sister (or is experiencing an identity crisis). Meet “Estefania Sanchez” of “Indiana Democrats” (see the sender’s email address):

“You, as a Jew”…

They always go for the Jewish ancestry. An old, dirty, and might I add, Soviet trick. Yes, my father was Jewish, my mother was Armenian, and I identify with the Russian language and culture. It’s what the communist authorities called an “explosive combination” when I was growing up.

I can’t help but laugh at the transparency of the whole bit. The Kremlin is still recycling the same schtick decade after decade, hoping it will finally land. Get new material or just call me a zhyd to my face!

And “Indiana Democrats?” Give me a break. Unless there’s an Indiana Oblast I haven’t heard of, the only question we should be asking is whether this email was sent from Moscow or from St. Petersburg.

