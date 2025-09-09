Why Are "Indiana Democrats" Sending Me Antisemitic Hate Mail?
It’s an old, dirty, and might I add, Soviet trick.
Instead of sending me hate mail under a pseudonym, why don’t we have a real conversation? Join me for The Next Move’s first Zoom call, exclusively for paid subscribers: today (Tuesday, September 9) at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Click here to register.
Some of you may recall a particularly nasty piece of fan mail I received a few months back from one “Diego Sanchez,” which is definitely a real person’s name and not the nom de guerre of some anonymous troll.
Well, “Diego” evidently has a sister (or is experiencing an identity crisis). Meet “Estefania Sanchez” of “Indiana Democrats” (see the sender’s email address):
“You, as a Jew”…
They always go for the Jewish ancestry. An old, dirty, and might I add, Soviet trick. Yes, my father was Jewish, my mother was Armenian, and I identify with the Russian language and culture. It’s what the communist authorities called an “explosive combination” when I was growing up.
I can’t help but laugh at the transparency of the whole bit. The Kremlin is still recycling the same schtick decade after decade, hoping it will finally land. Get new material or just call me a zhyd to my face!
And “Indiana Democrats?” Give me a break. Unless there’s an Indiana Oblast I haven’t heard of, the only question we should be asking is whether this email was sent from Moscow or from St. Petersburg.
Please consider subscribing or upgrading to a paid subscription. I don’t receive a cent from your contributions—all proceeds go directly toward keeping the lights on at the Renew Democracy Initiative and getting more content up on The Next Move.
Mr Kasparov, I always say "like Garry Kasparov" when I explain that my father was Jewish & my mother Armenian. It's an exclusive club!
I’m new to the newsletter so I didn’t see the other letter before, but as a JEW, it was hilarious. Some things never cease to amaze!
That said, I wonder what happens to the party when Trump’s gone? Sure, Jews hold high positions and are big donors, but the makeup of this party is essentially White Christian Nationalists. And while they respect Israel because it’s a military power and they need Israel to control all of Judea and Samaria in order for the Rapture to commence. Yet, these people are as about anti-Semitic as they come.
Therefore, it’s going to be interesting as this monstrosity of a party evolves; or more aptly, devolves into chaos when Dear Leader is either incapacitated, or no longer of this world. Just saying!…:)