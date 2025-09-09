The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rachel Youdelman's avatar
Rachel Youdelman
Sep 9

Mr Kasparov, I always say "like Garry Kasparov" when I explain that my father was Jewish & my mother Armenian. It's an exclusive club!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Jaffee's avatar
Robert Jaffee
Sep 9Edited

I’m new to the newsletter so I didn’t see the other letter before, but as a JEW, it was hilarious. Some things never cease to amaze!

That said, I wonder what happens to the party when Trump’s gone? Sure, Jews hold high positions and are big donors, but the makeup of this party is essentially White Christian Nationalists. And while they respect Israel because it’s a military power and they need Israel to control all of Judea and Samaria in order for the Rapture to commence. Yet, these people are as about anti-Semitic as they come.

Therefore, it’s going to be interesting as this monstrosity of a party evolves; or more aptly, devolves into chaos when Dear Leader is either incapacitated, or no longer of this world. Just saying!…:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture