Next stop in our look back at The Next Move’s first calendar year: June.

From a showdown between protesters and National Guard troops in Los Angeles to a contentious New York City election and a war between Israel and Iran, June was not a quiet month for news. And The Next Move was covering what it all meant for the future of freedom.

Garry Kasparov brings a dissident’s perspective to the Los Angeles protests: even when you’re facing down leaders who act in bad faith, discipline is a must, and that means keeping the peace.

When Israel and Iran fought a 12-day war, no one who supports freedom for the Iranian people was shedding any tears for the Islamic Republic regime—least of all Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was held hostage in Iran for over two years. But as Dr. Moore-Gilbert points out, Israeli and American indifference to Iranian civilian losses risked turning the people back into the arms of the dictatorship.

One of our most contentious arguments: Zohran Mamdani’s far-left politics are a losing bet for the pro-democracy camp. But when Mamdani won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, Garry Kasparov trained his ire on a complacent party that left the field wide open for a socialist upstart by putting forward “moderate” candidates ranging from mediocre to outright bad.

