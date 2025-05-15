The Next Move

The Next Move

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
May 15Edited

What has happened inside Russia has been nothing short of catastrophic. All the hopes engendered by the collapse of the Soviet Union have been dashed, replaced by an asphyxiating dystopian fantasy.

Sadly, the world really needs an open, free, democratic Russia. The best way to encourage such an outcome is to work unceasingly for Russia's complete defeat in Ukraine, followed by its withdrawal to the very borders everyone -- including Russia -- agreed upon in 1991. But with the ascendance of the ultimate Russian patsy in the White House, bringing shame and dishonor to America, that looks less and less likely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ann's avatar
Ann
May 15

But what if the US is now turning into one of those authoritarian countries?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Next Move
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture