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Garry Kasparov is the chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

If Russia attacks Europe, and Europe doesn’t call it war, is it actually a war? As the Kremlin continues to probe the West’s defenses, it’s clear that European leaders would prefer you call it “hybrid war,” hoping that the focus stays on the “hybrid” half of the equation and not on the “war.”

Last month, Russia carried out a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in Germany. One UAV was discovered before its payload could be detonated; a second collided with a cargo plane.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte took to X to declare that the alliance “stands in full solidarity with Germany after the Russian hybrid attack in Leipzig.”

“Hybrid attack”? Isn’t it just an “attack”? Would it still have been “hybrid” if a plane had crashed or people had been killed?