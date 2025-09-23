The Next Move

Johan
Sep 23

Liberal democracies like Canada and the European Union are quietly absorbing the moral slack left by the United States. They are resettling refugees, enforcing climate commitments, and defending human rights while the U.S. continues to extort allies through trade, military dependency, and financial leverage.

Transactionalism is replacing values-based diplomacy. Human rights are now negotiable. And the United States no longer pretends otherwise.

So why do liberal democracies still treat the U.S. as a moral compass while being shaken down for obedience?

The truth is, many are already hedging. They are building regional resilience, forging multipolar alliances, and quietly disentangling.

Victoria Stone
Sep 23

Well said

