Photo: Chris Lawson, Renew Democracy Initiative Ukraine leadership delegation, March 2026

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Editor’s Note: The Renew Democracy Initiative—publisher of The Next Move—is in Ukraine! We’ll be sharing daily dispatches from our delegation. Premium subscribers will receive each Ukraine Dispatch 24 hours before anyone else. Be the first to get on-the-ground news from the frontlines of freedom by upgrading to join our premium subscriber community today! All proceeds go to support the work of the Renew Democracy Initiative, including humanitarian assistance to communities in Ukraine.

Uriel Epshtein is the CEO of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

I can’t tell you where I’m headed.

I’m writing this from the bus. After spending the past couple of days in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, we’re turning east. However, the name of the city we’re going to will have to remain secret, at least until we’ve left.

There have been inspiring blips of normalcy throughout the journey, but this country is still at war.

Our next few days will be particularly sensitive.

Allow me to explain.

Premium subscribers received this entire Ukraine Dispatch a day before everyone else. If you are not yet a member of our premium subscriber community, you can upgrade to be the first to receive updates from our Ukraine delegation.