Refer a friend

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping held a summit in Shenzhen, China today, and commentators are already calling it “a new Yalta.”

They’re wrong. What happened in Shenzhen isn’t a new Yalta, but a novel kind of geopolitical farce.

The “new Yalta” moniker is a reference to a conference held in the eponymous Crimean resort town in the closing days of World War II. With Germany and Japan near defeat, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill, and Joseph Stalin sketched out the contours of the post-war world.

Yalta has become infamous in parts of Eastern Europe, a byword for appeasement much like Munich. The Western Allies consigned Poland—and half the continent—to more than four decades of communist domination. The implication of a new Yalta is that Trump, Putin, and Xi are dividing up the world again, leaving smaller countries like Ukraine behind.

Yet context makes it clear how much more shameful Trump’s actions at Shenzhen are than what happened at Yalta.