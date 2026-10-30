Register for FOFcon

Extremists shouldn’t have a monopoly on inspiration. So we’re building a positive vision for a free society

Liberal democracy is losing ground. Even though liberalism has given us individual freedoms, checks and balances, and the greatest prosperity humankind has ever known, the very word “liberal” has practically become a slur among extremists of all stripes. It’s code for cringe, uncool, cheugy.

That’s why we’re launching FOFcon—the Future of Freedom Convention—on December 9-10 in Washington, DC, where we’ll be laying out the blueprint for everything that a free society can be. Click here to join us.

It’s easy to call out bad guys like Hasan Piker and Tucker Carlson. But simply stating what you’re against is a recipe for political disaster. People are tired of the resistance—it’s time to offer a positive vision for liberalism that promotes human flourishing, protects minorities, advances ideological diversity, and guarantees personal agency.

Oh, and that terminology—the Future of Freedom Convention—is deliberate. We used to run a “conference”—everyone in DC has a conference. Circular agreement, soulless meeting rooms, workshops that participants forget before they’ve even finished. We’re not doing that. FOFcon is heterodox. It’s lively. What Comic Con is for superhero fans, FOFcon is for freedom fighters.

Register for FOFcon

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