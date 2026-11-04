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Garry Kasparov is the chairman of the Renew Democracy Initiative, which publishes The Next Move.

To my readers and friends elated by Tuesday’s election outcome: Enjoy the feeling. You’ve earned it. I share your aspiration that Democrats’ overwhelming, historic victory in both houses of Congress can begin to undo the domestic havoc of the past two years and restore America’s relationships with its allies.

When I write these columns, I often consider what unique perspective I can contribute. As a Russian, let me say this: no victory over authoritarianism is complete without accountability. After the fall of the USSR, we Russian (small-d) democrats allowed euphoria to cloud our judgment. You can see where that got us.

So you cannot let your guard down. Trump says that he accepts the midterm results today. Perhaps this is a case like Hungary and Serbia, where the margins proved too big for Viktor Orban and Aleksandar Vucic to rig. We’ll see what the mercurial president says tomorrow. But who among Trump’s henchmen will stick their necks out for him now? Once seated, the new Congress must ensure there are consequences for the administration’s overreach and malfeasance—even in the unlikely event that Trump keeps up the conciliatory tone. Failure to do so will only invite another, more competent demagogue to attack American democracy.